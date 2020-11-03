Petersen, GregDecember 5, 1958 - October 29, 2020Greg, age 61, died at Lakeside Hospital. He was born in Texas to Lloyd and Geraldine Petersen, and moved with his family to Omaha when he was a baby. He proudly served in the US Army and Army National Guard for 20 years. He worked in IT for most of his life, and then as a custodian at Abbott Elementary. Greg was an active and proud lifetime member of Millard Legion Post #374. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cribbage, cooking, and fixing things at his home and the Post. Survivors include his wife, Lisa; children, Alex and Sara; brothers, Steve (Carol) and Brad; sisters, Kathy and Jeri; other relatives; and many friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eric "Whizz"; sister-in-law, Elaine; and niece Nicki.A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the family.