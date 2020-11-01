Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry A. Mikkalson
Mikkalson, Jerry A.

November 15, 1965 - October 29, 2020

Survived by 2 sisters, Patricia (Ricky) Bartlett and Sharon Dobson; 2 sons, Clint (Sarah) Yeager, and Adam Gower and Tina Padilla; 2 grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday 1-9pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday 10:30am, Roby Funeral Home. (Casual attire. CDC guidelines will be followed) Burial next to Margo. Memorials to the family.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.