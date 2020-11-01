Menu
Eric Lynn Reynolds
Reynolds, Eric Lynn

July 29, 1953 - October 27, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Donna; wife, Ellen; and brother, Craig. Survived by sister, Judy Sexton and husband Harold of Columbus, MS; brother, Ken and wife Ann of Peoria, AZ; sister-in-law, Carol Reynolds of West Jordan, UT; special friend, Susie Starman; three nieces; three nephews; his constant companion, Duke; and many relatives and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, November 5th, 1:30pm at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the "View Live Cast" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
