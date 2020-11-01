Menu
Kathleen Ann McAcy-DeJohn
McAcy-DeJohn, Kathleen Ann

March 22, 1958 - October 29, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Patty McAcy.

Survived by siblings: Mark McAcy, Kevin (Teresa) McAcy, Keith McAcy, Shawn (Sandra) McAcy, and Barbara (Ray) Herek; ex-husband, Sam DeJohn; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, November 4th, from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7pm. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
