Mildred C. Goblirsch
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Goblirsch, Mildred C.

March 22, 1931 - October 30, 2020

VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Masks and social distancing as per CDC guidelines are required.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q
Nov
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q
Nov
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q
JINA PERRY
November 1, 2020
JINA PERRY
November 1, 2020