Goblirsch, Mildred C.



March 22, 1931 - October 30, 2020



VISITATION: Tuesday, November 3, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, November 4, at 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Masks and social distancing as per CDC guidelines are required.



