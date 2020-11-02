Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clarence H. Eikmeier
Eikmeier, Clarence H.

Age 90

Dodge, NE. Clarence was preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Mary Eikmeier; son-in-law Earl Bruhn III; sisters, Irma (Wendelin) Ulrich, and Jeanette (Don) Northrup; and brothers, Harold, Valerian, Ralph (Doris), Roland (Shirley), Albin and Delbert. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anna Mae; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mary Beth (Robin) Holtmeier of Lincoln, NE and family: Kellie (Michael) Mandrell and children, Jack and Thomas, and Jacob Holtmeier; Patricia (James) Hertel of Elkhorn, NE and family: Hannah, Shannon and Audrey; Susan (Michael) Franzluebbers of Papillion, NE; and Richard (Susan Kumpf) Eikmeier of Dodge, NE and family: Dana and Haley; sister, Doreen (Kenny) Uhing; sisters-in-law, Coletta, Marcella, and Rosanne.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Wednesday November 4, 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean, rural Dodge, NE. Fr. Daniel Kampschneider will Celebrate the Mass and will be joined by Deacon Duane Karmazin. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the Service. VISITATION will be Tuesday at the Church from 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow beginning at 7pm. Masks and social distancing will be followed at all Services. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday November 4th and beyond at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean
, Dodge, Nebraska
Nov
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean
, Dodge, Nebraska
Nov
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean
, Dodge, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Kuzelka-Minnick Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.