Eikmeier, Clarence H.
Age 90
Dodge, NE. Clarence was preceded in death by parents, Conrad and Mary Eikmeier; son-in-law Earl Bruhn III; sisters, Irma (Wendelin) Ulrich, and Jeanette (Don) Northrup; and brothers, Harold, Valerian, Ralph (Doris), Roland (Shirley), Albin and Delbert. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anna Mae; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mary Beth (Robin) Holtmeier of Lincoln, NE and family: Kellie (Michael) Mandrell and children, Jack and Thomas, and Jacob Holtmeier; Patricia (James) Hertel of Elkhorn, NE and family: Hannah, Shannon and Audrey; Susan (Michael) Franzluebbers of Papillion, NE; and Richard (Susan Kumpf) Eikmeier of Dodge, NE and family: Dana and Haley; sister, Doreen (Kenny) Uhing; sisters-in-law, Coletta, Marcella, and Rosanne.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Wednesday November 4, 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Olean, rural Dodge, NE. Fr. Daniel Kampschneider will Celebrate the Mass and will be joined by Deacon Duane Karmazin. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the Service. VISITATION will be Tuesday at the Church from 4-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow beginning at 7pm. Masks and social distancing will be followed at all Services. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Wednesday November 4th and beyond at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.