Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley I. Woosley-Doty
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Woosley-Doty, Shirley I.

July 21, 1932 - October 30, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Carl Doty; sons, Randy and Rod Woosley; and great-grandson, Kobe Woosley. Survived by children: Russ (Marilyn) Woosley, Ron (Mitzi) Woosley, and Judy Knight; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

SERVICES: 11am Friday, November 6, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION from 9-11am. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Nov
6
Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.