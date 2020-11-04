Woosley-Doty, Shirley I.July 21, 1932 - October 30, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Carl Doty; sons, Randy and Rod Woosley; and great-grandson, Kobe Woosley. Survived by children: Russ (Marilyn) Woosley, Ron (Mitzi) Woosley, and Judy Knight; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.SERVICES: 11am Friday, November 6, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION from 9-11am. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152