Graber, Benjamin, MDOctober 2, 1944 - October 31, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Cecile Graber; brother, Sam Graber. Survived by wife, Cynthia Graber; sons, Patrick (Teresa) Williams, and Matthew (Rachel) Williams; grandchildren, Lauren, Blake, and Mason Williams; nieces and nephews.GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday 1pm at Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association , or Dept of Psychiatry UNMC.