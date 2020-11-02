Graber, Benjamin, MD
October 2, 1944 - October 31, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Cecile Graber; brother, Sam Graber. Survived by wife, Cynthia Graber; sons, Patrick (Teresa) Williams, and Matthew (Rachel) Williams; grandchildren, Lauren, Blake, and Mason Williams; nieces and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Monday 1pm at Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
, or Dept of Psychiatry UNMC.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.