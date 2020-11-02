Sequenzia, Sebastian J.
May 14, 1931 - October 31, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Lena F. (Mannino) Sequenzia. Survived by sons: Sam (Mary), Mike (Gina), Tony, Joe (Susan), and Matt (Barb); twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Shramek (Bob); nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services. Interment at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the D.A.V.
The Service will be available for viewing after 2pm on Wednesday, Nov. 4th—go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.