Sequenzia, Sebastian J.May 14, 1931 - October 31, 2020Preceded in death by wife, Lena F. (Mannino) Sequenzia. Survived by sons: Sam (Mary), Mike (Gina), Tony, Joe (Susan), and Matt (Barb); twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Shramek (Bob); nieces and nephews.Private Family Services. Interment at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the D.A.V. The Service will be available for viewing after 2pm on Wednesday, Nov. 4th—go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com