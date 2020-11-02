Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roderick James "Rod" Meyer
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Meyer, Roderick "Rod" James

September 20, 1952 - October 29, 2020

On Thursday, October 29th, 2020, Roderick "Rod" James Meyer, passed away at the age of 69. He was born in Madison, WI to Donald and Ardyth (Trow) Meyer. Rod was preceded in death by his father, Donald: and his mother, Ardyth. He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Meyer (Susan), and Steve Meyer (Debbie); his sister, Karen (Meyer) Koehler (Jerry); along with several nieces and nephews. Rod graduated from Fremont High School in 1970 and went onto graduate from Midland University in 1974. While attending college he developed a passion for radio broadcasting and became the on-air personality for 1290 KOIL, 59 WOW, Sweet 98/KQKQ, all in Omaha, NE and KFRX music director in Lincoln, NE. Upon retiring he moved to Fremont, NE. Besides his passion for radio, Rod enjoyed spending time and staying connected with extended family. He was an exceptional conversationalist and maintained numerous lifelong friendships.

Due to health concerns, there will be No Public Service. Memorials to Midland University Scholarship Fund, 900 N. Clarkson Street, Fremont, NE 68025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.