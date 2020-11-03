Menu
Allison A. Patton
Patton, Allison A.

November 20, 1994 - October 30, 2020

Preceded in death by grandparents, Richard and Nancy Petry, and Jane Olafson. Survived by father, Ron (Kelly) Patton Jr.; mother, Michelle (James) Olafson; brother, Guy Patton; grandparents: Ron and Mary Patton Sr., Tom Mroczek, Deb and Mike Moeller; aunts and uncles: Buffy Patton, Marcy (Jim) Mancuso, Joe (Angie) Olafson, Marcy (Jeff) Mahoney, Audrey (Pat) Cross, Amy Krist, Aaron (Nicole) Mroczek; cousins: Jimmie (Taylor), Andrew (Victoria), Emma, Jake, Gunnar, Nolan, Connor, Claire, Caleb, Chloe, Carter, Elliott, Cora, Calvin, Willa; loving boyfriend, Addison Meyers; special friend, Aidan Meyers; best friend, Caleb Cooney; and a host of many other family and friends.

SERVICES: 1:30pm Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, Nov. 5, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Balance Autism.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
