Borden, Maureen L.July 17, 1944 - November 2, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Murray and Bess Border; grandparents, Abraham and Esther Cooper, Henry and Hilda Borden. Survived by brother, Howard David Borden; cousins and friends.Private Graveside Service: Wednesday, 1pm, at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to Beth El Synagogue or charity of your choice .