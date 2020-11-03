Borden, Maureen L.
July 17, 1944 - November 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Murray and Bess Border; grandparents, Abraham and Esther Cooper, Henry and Hilda Borden. Survived by brother, Howard David Borden; cousins and friends.
Private Graveside Service: Wednesday, 1pm, at Beth El Cemetery. Memorials to Beth El Synagogue or charity of your choice
. Please join us for the Webcast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/maureen-d-borden-vltlpnp5rvefw3norp1o
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.