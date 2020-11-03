Rico, Martha E.November 2, 1948 - November 1, 2020Preceded in death by husband, David Rico Sr.; grandparents and brother, Ted Kaasch. Survived by children, David Andrew Jr. (Tammy) Rico, Walter Erving and Leslie Rico; brothers, Ed, Al, Lorin; sisters, Gen, Carol, Marilyn and MaryLou; grandchildren, Zachery, Jackson, Andrew, Walter Jr., Riley, Ethan, Brittany, Brianna, Anabelle and Melinda See; four great-grandchildren; many family and friends.MEMORIAL VISITATION Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Benson Baptist Church, 6319 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500