Mentzer, Marilyn J.
June 8, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Arlington - Survived by husband of 54 years Don, children Philip (Karine), Alayna (Steve) Madison, grandchildren Parker, Cooper, Avory, family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary.
Memorials directed by the family.
ROEDER MORTUARY -
108th St. Chapel
2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.