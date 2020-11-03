Cassidy, Dolores "Dee"
October 24, 1929 - November 2, 2020
Passed away unexpectedly due to complications from Covid-19. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John "Jack" Cassidy. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John "Jack" and Pam – Parker, CO; Dan – Council Bluffs, IA; Tim and Nancy – Scottsdale, AZ; Joe and Penny – Royal, NE; grandchildren, great–grandchildren, and other family and friends.
Services to be held at a later date. Private interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed for Masses. Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
for updates and details.
