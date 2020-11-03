Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores "Dee" Cassidy
Cassidy, Dolores "Dee"

October 24, 1929 - November 2, 2020

Passed away unexpectedly due to complications from Covid-19. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, John "Jack" Cassidy. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, John "Jack" and Pam – Parker, CO; Dan – Council Bluffs, IA; Tim and Nancy – Scottsdale, AZ; Joe and Penny – Royal, NE; grandchildren, great–grandchildren, and other family and friends.

Services to be held at a later date. Private interment at St. John Cemetery. Memorials may be directed for Masses. Please see www.bethanyfuneralhome.com for updates and details.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.