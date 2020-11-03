Menu
Bonnie M. Costar
Costar, Bonnie M.

August 31, 1926 - October 30, 2020

Preceded in death by, husband, Lowell; sister, Elinor Acree. Survived by, daughter, Mindy Costar Wayman (J.R. Weatherly); grandchildren, Jackie and Leah Wayman.

Family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 5th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, Nov. 15th, 1pm, at Alcesters United Church of Christ, 602 Mitchell Dr., Alcester, South Dakota, 57001. Memorials are suggested to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or the Parkinson's Foundation.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
