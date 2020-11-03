I have done remodeling for Anne and Charlie since the late 80s. She is probably my oldest customer. I then did work for her daughter Cathy. I have never worked for someone as kind and trusting as the Marino family. I almost feel like I was part of the family. Losing Anne like this is really hard and I know she is in heaven holding Charlies hand and going over all the things he has missed since he passed away. You will be missed Anne by all your wonderful family and many friends. Till we meet again RIP and say Hi to Charlie for me:)

Robert w ELDER sr November 2, 2020