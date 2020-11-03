Menu
Ann M. Marino
Marino, Ann M.

January 6, 1939 - October 30, 2020

The family will Receive friends from 6-7pm on Tuesday, November 3, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Kahler Dolce Funeral Home, 441 N Washington Street, Papillion. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am on Wednesday, November 4, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E 6th Street, Papillion. Interment with the family at Omaha National Cemetery on November 6th. Memorials may be sent to the St. Columbkille Catholic Church of Papillion, NE.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Nov
3
Wake
7:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE 680462231
Nov
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
I have done remodeling for Anne and Charlie since the late 80s. She is probably my oldest customer. I then did work for her daughter Cathy. I have never worked for someone as kind and trusting as the Marino family. I almost feel like I was part of the family. Losing Anne like this is really hard and I know she is in heaven holding Charlies hand and going over all the things he has missed since he passed away. You will be missed Anne by all your wonderful family and many friends. Till we meet again RIP and say Hi to Charlie for me:)
Robert w ELDER sr
November 2, 2020
a loved one
November 1, 2020
Ann was a long time neighbor and friend. I would always see her in the morning outside watering her flowers. We had great conversations over the fence! My sympathy to Geri, Kathy and family
Ruth Spencer
November 1, 2020