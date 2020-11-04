Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bette L. Weekly
Weekly, Bette L.

September 4, 1932 - November 1, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jack Weekly; sons, Bill, Mike and Danny Weekly. Survived by sons, Thomas (Trish) Weekly, James Matthew (Sheryl) Weekly; daughters-in-law, Sue Weekly and Pam Weekly; ten grandchildren, 8 great-grandchidren.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday Nov. 7, at 9am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Entombment: Ressurrection Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday, Nov. 6, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. Memorials to St. Leo Catholic Church.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.