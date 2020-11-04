Weekly, Bette L.
September 4, 1932 - November 1, 2020
Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jack Weekly; sons, Bill, Mike and Danny Weekly. Survived by sons, Thomas (Trish) Weekly, James Matthew (Sheryl) Weekly; daughters-in-law, Sue Weekly and Pam Weekly; ten grandchildren, 8 great-grandchidren.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday Nov. 7, at 9am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Entombment: Ressurrection Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday, Nov. 6, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. Memorials to St. Leo Catholic Church.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.