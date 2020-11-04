Menu
Mary K. "Sue" Dorf
Dorf, Mary K. "Sue"

December 3, 1923 - November 11, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 11am, at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment Friday, 2pm, in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. VISITATION with the family: Friday, 10-11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of the donor's choice.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
