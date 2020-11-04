Menu
Douglas J. "Doug" Smith
Smith, Douglas J. "Doug"

February 19, 1948 - November 1, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Marion Smith; and sister, Lorray Smith. Survived by friends, Carolyn Jaworski and Karen Harris, along with several cousins and a number of friends in the Omaha and Phoenix areas. A private Memorial service will be held Friday, November 6th. In lieu of flowers or monetary memorials in honor of Doug, consider doing an act of kindness for someone suffering from the effects of the pandemic. Doug was one of the 231,000+ people in this country to die of COVID.

Wear a mask and save a life!
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
