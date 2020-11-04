Lewis, James Kennedy "Jim"



Age 78



James "Jim" Kennedy Lewis, of North Bend, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Please join us for a MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Veterans Memorial Park at 9th and Main in North Bend, NE. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE gathering will follow from 11:45- 2pm at the VFW Hall, 652 N. Main St., North Bend, NE.



MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL



1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 | 402-652-8159



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.