Celestine D. "Sally" Timmons
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Timmons, Celestine D. "Sally"

May 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020

Survived by sons, Clyde (Joan) Garmong and Robert (Cindi) Garmong; sisters, Rita Cerny and Adeline Woita; brother, Raymond Maly; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Emil and Rose Maly; husband, William J. Timmons; son, Gary Garmong; daughter, Celeste Garmong; grandson, Chad Garmong; and brother, Don Maly.

MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 6th, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in FREMONT. Memorials are established. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL

2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
6
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025
Nov
7
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
, North Bend, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
