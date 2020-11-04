Timmons, Celestine D. "Sally"
May 30, 1924 - October 28, 2020
Survived by sons, Clyde (Joan) Garmong and Robert (Cindi) Garmong; sisters, Rita Cerny and Adeline Woita; brother, Raymond Maly; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Emil and Rose Maly; husband, William J. Timmons; son, Gary Garmong; daughter, Celeste Garmong; grandson, Chad Garmong; and brother, Don Maly.
MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 6th, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Moser Memorial Chapel in FREMONT. Memorials are established. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.