Seymour, Mary G.



August 13, 1924 - October 31, 2020



Preceded in death by loving husband DelMonte and 11 siblings. Survived by children Dan (Elaine), Dave (Sally), Lynda (Chuck) Martin, Doug (Debbie), Debbie (Blanks) Estes, Richard (Linda), Dean; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; Sister Peggy; large extended family.



VISITATION: Thursday, Nov 5, from 5-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov 6, at 10am at Mary Immaculate Cathlolic Church (7745 MIlitary Ave). In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name can be made to Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.