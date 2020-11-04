Menu
John J. Synowicki Jr.
Synowicki, John J. Jr.

March 2, 1934 - November 1, 2020

Preceeded in death by parents, John and Clara Synowicki. Survived by wife of 64 years, Marilyn (Greger) Synowicki; children: Alice Smith (Ray), Daniel Synowicki (Cheri), Bill Synowicki (Jean), Jane Davis (Rick), Ron Synowicki (Christie); siblings, Bob Synowicki, Rita Blum, Joe Synowicki (Virg), Barb Crenshaw, Tina Szalewski (John), Ed Synowicki (Debbie), Tom Synowicki (Lisa); 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, November 5th, from 6-8:30pm, with a Vigil and Rosary at 7pm, at Crosby Colonial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 6th, at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3535 S. 119th St. Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue. Memorial contributions to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or Dominican Sisters.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road

402-333-7200

www.Crosby-burket.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
