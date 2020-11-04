Menu
Marilyn J. Fisher
Fisher, Marilyn J.

December 14, 1932 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas E. Fisher. Survived by daughter, JoAnn Engles (Terry); son, Thomas E. Fisher, Jr.; daughter, Susan Moeller (Rod); six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation. Memorials are suggested to the Parsons House.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
