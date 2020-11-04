Sorensen, Sharon K.
March 26, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Earl Sorensen; parents, Melvin and Helene Larsen; brother-in-laws, Russell and Donald Sorensen; parents-in-law, Viggo and Beulah Sorensen.
Survived by children: Brian (Pamela) Sorensen, Kay (Jim) Marode, Keith (LeeAnn) Sorensen, Jay (Janelle) Sorensen; grandchildren: Jessica (Tyler) King, Brent (Claire) Sorensen, Seth Sorensen, Skylar (Brice) Marode, Sydni Sorensen, Jacob Sorensen, Kurtis Marode, Jayden Sorensen, Jackson Sorensen; great-grandchildren: Charlotte King, Aspen King, Ryker Sevener, siblings: Kathryn (Ruben) Garcia, Michael (Leasha) Larsen; sister-in-law, Evelyn Sorensen; numerous nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Thursday, 4-8pm, with family receiving from 6-8pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at Mortuary. Interment: Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggetsed to Alzheimer's Association
.
