Barbara J. Simms
Simms, Barbara J.

Barbara J. Simms left this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, James V. Simms; children: Shirley Frazier (Omaha), Margie Harper (KC), Donald Harper (Gretchen, TX), Hallie Harper, Anthony Harper, Michael Harper, Beverly Harper, Shasta Holland-Simms, David Simms (Janelle), all of Omaha; sister, Evelyn Murry (Ron) MS; brother, Sidney Lockett; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 6th, 1pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.