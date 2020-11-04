Simms, Barbara J.
Barbara J. Simms left this life to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, James V. Simms; children: Shirley Frazier (Omaha), Margie Harper (KC), Donald Harper (Gretchen, TX), Hallie Harper, Anthony Harper, Michael Harper, Beverly Harper, Shasta Holland-Simms, David Simms (Janelle), all of Omaha; sister, Evelyn Murry (Ron) MS; brother, Sidney Lockett; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 6th, 1pm, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery.
ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.