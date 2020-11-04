Bandomer, Mabel Carol Mae (Christensen)



December 23, 1930 - November 2, 2020



Mabel Carol Mae (Christensen) Bandomer, age 89 of Co. Bluffs, passed away Monday November 2, 2020. Mabel was born December 23, 1930, in Co. Bluffs to Chris M. and Mabel E. (Madison) Christensen. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1949 and was employed at Mutual of Omaha for many years as well as Physicians of Internal Medicine in Omaha, NE. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and was united in marriage to Arthur Bandomer, June 20, 1951. Mabel will be remembered for her love of her family and her friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 siblings: Donald, Chris, Robert and Howard Christensen, Clara Horan, Agnes McManus, Arietta Jenkins and Marian Vagle. Survivors include husband of 69 years Art; daughter, Linda (Dan) Bubon, Solon, IA; son, Mike (Kathy) Bandomer, Arlington, TX; grandchildren: Julie, Hannah, CJ, Matthew, Steven and David; great-grandchildren: Stella Mae, Clara Ann, Leah Kay, Alice Elaine; sister, Helen Waugh, many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Friday, 10-11am, followed by FUNERAL at 11am, all at funeral home. Funeral service can be watched on livestream on Mabel's obituary on the funeral home website. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Midlands Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.