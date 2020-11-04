Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald E. Bader
Bader, Donald E.

Age 91

Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Betty of Omaha; son, Don (Muriel) of Omaha; daughter, Deb (Linda) of Garden City, KS; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Pete (Val); nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside services will be held at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials should be directed to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (Omaha) and to the family. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
November 4, 2020