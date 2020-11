Bader, Donald E.Age 91Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Betty of Omaha; son, Don (Muriel) of Omaha; daughter, Deb (Linda) of Garden City, KS; 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Pete (Val); nieces and nephews.Private Graveside services will be held at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials should be directed to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (Omaha) and to the family. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440