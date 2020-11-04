Menu
Shirley Ann O'Doherty
O'Doherty, Shirley Ann

December 8, 1924 - November 1, 2020

Preceded in death by, loving husband, Bill; parents, Wade Hampton and Shirley Scott Smith; eight sisters; two brothers; son-in-law, Robert G. Hughes; granddaughter, Michelle Seminara.

Survived by, children, Sherie Hughes, Teresa Seminara (John), Patty Dettman (John), Colleen Kuehl (Steve), William O'Doherty (Sherry), Mary Beth Ono (Harry), Jim O'Doherty (Therese), Scott O'Doherty (Gina); 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren.

Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
