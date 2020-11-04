Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Terence J. Szczepanowski
Szczepanowski, Terence J.

December 22, 1958 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by, parents, Joseph and Jean; brothers, Bill and Ron. Survived by wife, Cheryl; daughter and son-in-law, Cari and Jeff Burden; grandson, Jonny; sisters and brother, Mary Mines, Linda Janak, Carol Kraft (Bob), Jim Szczepanowski (Bridget); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, November 5th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 6th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Cheryl and Cari, I´m so very sorry for the loss of Terry, so many great memories living next door to the Szczpanowski family they were fun times. My prayers are with all of you during this time. Sincerely, Alice Tapio-Diaz
Alice Tapio-Diaz
November 4, 2020