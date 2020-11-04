Nitz, Jack Raymond
Age 84
Jack Raymond Nitz entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fremont Methodist Hospital. Founder of Jack Nitz & Associates.
Jack is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Vicki Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Ray Rasmussen of the Fremont area; granddaughter, Courtney Nitz-Mensik and fiance Jerry Buman of Papillion; grandson, Justin Nitz of Cedar Bluffs; granddaughter, Piper Rasmussen of the Fremont area; grandson, Jeremy and Nikki Rasmussen of Texas; and many beloved brothers-in-law and their spouses, sister-in-law and spouse, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents; Delores' parents; sister, Marjorie Melton and her husband Larry; niece, Nancy Youngberg; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a nephew.
PUBLIC VISITATION: Sunday, November 8th, from 1-5pm at Ludvigsen Mortuary. Family will NOT be present. Masks will be required. Private family services will be held with a public celebration to be held at a later date. Private Family Internment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, the Nebraska Auctioneers Association Foundation or Sinai Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com
.
LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY
1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.