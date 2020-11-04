Hermansky, MaryJo



January 22, 1933 - November 2, 2020



MaryJo died peacefully in her sleep at Gardenside Care Facility in Fairbury, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Emil Frank Hermansky; father, Joseph Zdychnec; mother, Marion Lorimor; and brother, John Zdychnec.



Survived by daughter, Patty Snyder (Steve); son, Steve Hermansky (Mary); grandchildren: Matt Hermansky (Karen), Annie Wilson (Lonnie), Megan Carpino (Kevin), Aaron Snyder (Miranda Pratt) and Rachel Snyder (John Lindsay); as well as several great-grandchildren.



MaryJo grew up in Randolph, IA, and met her beloved husband of nearly 50 years in Omaha, NE, where they shared many friends and family and enjoyed dancing to the big bands and polkas. Outside of Omaha, they spent many wonderful years in Brownsville, TX, and Johnson Lake in Lexington, NE, and her final years in Fairbury, NE.



Her greatest passions beyond her family was traveling with her husband, cooking, slot machines, and listening and dancing to big band music. One of MaryJo's most prized relationships was with her two dachshunds Taffy and Chloe, both preceding her in death. She worked as a bank teller and later in life as a receptionist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. She will always be remembered as a kind soul to everyone she met. Heaven gained a new angel that will leave a legacy of love, kindness and a passion for life.



Private visitation and Catholic Mass at Assumption Catholic Church - Omaha. Memorials in care of Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be forwarded to Gardenside Care Facility, Fairbury, NE.



