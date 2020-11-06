Menu
Linda Sue Blair
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Blair, Linda Sue

April 15, 1947 - October 31, 2020

VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 6th from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd St Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE to follow at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10:30am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church 3601 N 65th St Omaha. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed, please visit https://boxcast.tv/view/linda-blair-ue5rvqt13f90bjoicxk1. Memorials to the Siena Francis House.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72ND St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
