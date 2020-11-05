Horn, Lois R.
January 8, 1927 - November 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold; brother, Elvin Grell; sister, Darlene Lambrecht. Survived by children: Richard Horn, Ralph Horn, Robert Horn, Joanne Horn; sister, Lori Hubbard; several nieces and nephews.
Private Family Graveside Service. No Visitation. Memorials suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.