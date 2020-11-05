Menu
Lois R. Horn
Horn, Lois R.

January 8, 1927 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold; brother, Elvin Grell; sister, Darlene Lambrecht. Survived by children: Richard Horn, Ralph Horn, Robert Horn, Joanne Horn; sister, Lori Hubbard; several nieces and nephews.

Private Family Graveside Service. No Visitation. Memorials suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St., Papillion NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
