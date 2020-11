Coonts, Debi (Womochil)



October 22, 1951 - November 1, 2020



Debi Coonts of Springbranch, Texas passed away November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Red and Beverly Womochil. Survived by her husband of 50 years Garry "Jake"; son Garry Jr. (Amy) granddaughter Alyson and Savannah, great-grandson Grayson; daughter Jennifer Craighead (Brian Riley) granddaughter Brianna Craighead; sisters Penny Pursel (Rick), Candace Welty (Deron), Alice Jones (Mack) as well as nieces and nephews.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be in Springbranch, TX on Saturday November 7, 2020.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.