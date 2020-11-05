Swanger, Shirley M.



Age 86, passed away October 31, 2020 in Carter Lake, IA. She was born on November 13, 1933 to Fred and Vera (English) Mills. Shirley attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Melvin "Bud" Swanger, brother, Roy K. Mills, her son, Randall Swanger, and her beloved daughter, Lori Swanger.



Shirley is survived by her son, Timothy (Carol) Swanger; grandsons, Ben (April) Swanger, Adam (TJ) Swanger, Chris Swanger, Nicholas (Shannan) Swanger; granddaughters, Emily Swanger, Melissa (Danny) Schumann; honorary granddaughter, Amanda Evans; great-grandchildren, Jaron Swanger, Ryder Schumann, Beckett Schumann, Laine Swanger, Lydia Emily, Faith Emily, Addyson Emily, Sophia Theno, Lilly Swanger and Amelia Swanger.



Shirley was a kind and selfless person, who was also known for her ornery streak and being exceptionally stubborn. She loved her family and friends, as well as her pets. She will be greatly missed.



VISITATION will be held from 5-7pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, November 06, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 3pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The family will direct memorials.



HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY



1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501



(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.