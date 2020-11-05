Menu
Nels "Butch" Petersen Jr.
Petersen, Nels Jr. "Butch"

Age 67

Preceded in death by parents, Nels Sr. and Agnes Petersen; father-in-law, Glenn Fleming. Survived by wife, Ronda Petersen; daughters, Nicki (Todd) Biery and Traci (Corey) Schwalm; son, Nels Petersen III; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Donna Hrubsky and Joyce Zbylut; mother-in-law, Margaret Fleming; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 6:30pm South Omaha Eagles FOE 154 Service, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 9am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. In Nels's honor, please wear your Husker attire to his Funeral. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Nels's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
