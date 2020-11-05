Scarpello, Thomas
December 18, 1918 - November 4, 2020
Thomas Scarpello, age 101 of Council Bluffs, passed away November 4, 2020. He was born December 18,1918 in Council Bluffs to the late Francesco and Lucia Scarpello. Tom married Mary Lucchesi Scarpello on February 17,1946 in Baltimore, MD. They moved to Council Bluffs in 1946 and were blessed with two daughters, Diana and Josephine.
Tom proudly served his country during WWII as a landing craft crewman aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson. He and his shipmates participated in the invasion of Omaha Beach, Southern France and Okinawa. Following his service in WWII, Tom worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, American Legion Post 2, UP Oldtimers.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucchesi Scarpello, in 2010; sister, Rose (Doner); brothers, Joe, Pete, and Sam. Tom is survived by two daughters: Diana (Donald) Powell, rural Neola; Josephine Scarpello, Council Bluffs; grandchildren: Jared Powell, Council Bluffs; Sara (Robert) Dressel, Glenwood, IA; three great-grandsons: Caleb Dressel, Jacob and Riley Powell and their mother Amy Anderson; sisters, Mary Driscoll, and Anita (John) Kilday, all of Council Bluffs; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
ROSARY RECITATION: Sunday, 2pm, followed by visitation until 4pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Patrick's Church. Interment: Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Luncheon to follow at St. Patrick's Social Hall. Memorials to Wounded Warriors
preferred.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.