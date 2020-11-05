West, Joyce Kay



February 1, 1964 - October 31, 2020



Joyce Kay West of Omaha died October 31st, 2020 at the age 56 years. Joyce was born February 1st, 1964 in Omaha, NE. She is survived by her husband, Stephen West; children: Alexander (Tabitha) West, Cassandra (Christopher) Howard, Sean West, Cody West, and Colt West; granddaughter: Honor Howard; and mother: Francis Hopkins.



She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, spending time with her family, and FaceTiming with granddaughter Honor.



SERVICE: Friday, November 6th, 10am, at Christ Community Church, 404 S 108th St., Omaha, NE 68154.



NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE - OMAHA



(402) 718-9529 | NeptuneCremationOmaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.