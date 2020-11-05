Menu
David Kemp Karnes
Karnes, David Kemp

December 12, 1948 - October 25, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Friday, November 6th from 3pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10am at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood. MASKS REQUIRED. Family Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park. To view live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
mary lundgren
November 4, 2020
After sending the earlier message, I recalled that Kara and Max made up a regular playtime foursome with Lolo and Louie, for which we were grateful. I also should have stated how sorry we were to hear that you all lost not only a young mother, but a young dad as well.
Phyllis, Bob, Max, and Louie Newman
November 2, 2020
We'll never forget the Karnes family, the best next-door neighbors we could ever imagine--loved having Lolo over for meals. And we always were so happy to hear Lolo's cheerful voice at the front door, "Is Louie there?"
Phyllis, Bob, Max, and Louie
November 2, 2020
To Dave´s wife and daughters, I am sorry for your loss. To Nana and my old friend Betsy, it is always hard to lose a sibling. I remember those football games in my brother put together with Tom, Dave and Charlie! The Lord bless and keep you and comfort you in your grief.
Penni Urbach
October 31, 2020
Dave was a great man who in the past also served the FHLBank Topeka well as a director for many years. Our condolences to his loved ones.
Mark Woita, FHLBank Topeka
October 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. I enjoyed being around Dave and appreciated what we were able to work on together over the years. Phillippians 4:6,7 has brought me comfort over the years, maybe it can help your family now.
Nathan McDaniel
October 26, 2020
Our condolences to the Karnes family.
Rod and Jane Taylor
October 26, 2020