Coleman, Thomas J. "T.C."Age 70Preceded in death by father, Daniel Coleman; brother, Danny Coleman; lifelong friend, Jack Feeney. Survived by wife, Cathy Coleman; daughters, Beth Hunt and Deena (Jerrad) Silke; son, Tom (Andrea) Coleman; 5 grandchildren, Jon and Matt Hunt, Lili and Alanna Silke and Grace Coleman; mother, Joan (Rusty) Goodall; many nieces, nephews and extended family.MASS OF CATHOLIC BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 6pm Rosary, at the church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery on Monday at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Thomas's obit and Stream Service.