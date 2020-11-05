Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas J. "T.C." Coleman
Coleman, Thomas J. "T.C."

Age 70

Preceded in death by father, Daniel Coleman; brother, Danny Coleman; lifelong friend, Jack Feeney. Survived by wife, Cathy Coleman; daughters, Beth Hunt and Deena (Jerrad) Silke; son, Tom (Andrea) Coleman; 5 grandchildren, Jon and Matt Hunt, Lili and Alanna Silke and Grace Coleman; mother, Joan (Rusty) Goodall; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

MASS OF CATHOLIC BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, with 6pm Rosary, at the church. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery on Monday at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Thomas's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.