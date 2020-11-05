Krajeski, JerryDecember 3, 1939 - November 3, 2020Served in the US Navy aboard the USS Ranger 1958-62 and worked at Bill Dorn Wholesale Flowers for over 58 years.Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn; father, Frank Krajeski. Survived by daughter, Cheryl Cook; son, Kent (Christi) Krajeski; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.FUNERAL: Saturday, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION: Saturday 9am til time of service. Interment: Branson Cemetery (Honey Creek, IA).To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Jerry's obit and Stream Service.KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com