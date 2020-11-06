Mislivec, Joseph E. III



November 19, 1960 - November 3, 2020



Survived by significant other, Robin Moses; children: Joseph (Tiffany) Mislivec IV, Matt (Jessica) Mislivec; grandchildren: Caden, Madison, Alexis, Chase; father, Joseph E. Mislivec Jr.; mother, Carol Allgood brothers: Jon Mislivec, Mike (Wendy) Mislivec; sister, Chris (Kevin) Olson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



VISITATION 6-8pm, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.