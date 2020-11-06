Conner, Jacqueline Y. "Jackie"March 17, 1936 - November 3, 2020Preceded in death by infant son, Benjamin Conner Jr.; siblings: Imogene Floyd, William Butler, Donnie Butler. Survived by husband, Ben Conner; children: Carla Conner, Cara Sydnor, Carleton (Aisha) Conner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.VISITATION 1-3pm Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.Omaha, NE 68152