March 17, 1936 - November 3, 2020



Preceded in death by infant son, Benjamin Conner Jr.; siblings: Imogene Floyd, William Butler, Donnie Butler. Survived by husband, Ben Conner; children: Carla Conner, Cara Sydnor, Carleton (Aisha) Conner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.



VISITATION 1-3pm Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



Omaha, NE 68152



www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.