Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jacqueline Y. "Jackie" Conner
Conner, Jacqueline Y. "Jackie"

March 17, 1936 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by infant son, Benjamin Conner Jr.; siblings: Imogene Floyd, William Butler, Donnie Butler. Survived by husband, Ben Conner; children: Carla Conner, Cara Sydnor, Carleton (Aisha) Conner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

VISITATION 1-3pm Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Private family services with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.