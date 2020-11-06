Dady, Mary Lynn



December 23, 1965 - October 30, 2020



Mary Lynn Dady, age 54, passed away in Omaha, NE, on October 30, 2020. She was born to the late Gordon and Letha Durand in Omaha, NE, on December 23, 1965.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dady; brother, Ricky Durand; and granddaughter, Azalea Rae Grant.



She is survived by her three daughters, Lucy (Lasier) Durand, Jennifer (Brian) Kennedy, and Angela Durand; grandchildren: Haley, Miso, Brandon, Aaron, Maurice, Serenity, Kamryn, Michael, Emma, Conner, Zooey, Aunyka, and Eli; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Asante; siblings, nieces, and nephews.



VISITATION: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 2-4pm, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 9, 2020, at 10am, also at the funeral home.



GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME



4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.