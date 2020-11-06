Menu
David Bruce Dickerson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Dickerson, David Bruce

June 24, 1947 - November 3, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 9th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.

Complete notice later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
