Dickerson, David BruceJune 24, 1947 - November 3, 2020VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 9th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors.Complete notice later.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com