Eichler, Faye A.
September 21, 1932 - November 3, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Leroy. Survived by sons, Richard (Cyndie), Greg (Tammy) Eichler; grandchildren: Lisa, Kristy (William), R.J., Ryan, Katie; many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to all of the staff Brookstone Village, for taking such good care of Faye.
CELEBRATION OF FAYE'S LIFE: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Rosehill Cemetery, Pender, NE.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.