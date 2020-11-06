Menu
Faye A. Eichler
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Eichler, Faye A.

September 21, 1932 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Leroy. Survived by sons, Richard (Cyndie), Greg (Tammy) Eichler; grandchildren: Lisa, Kristy (William), R.J., Ryan, Katie; many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to all of the staff Brookstone Village, for taking such good care of Faye.

CELEBRATION OF FAYE'S LIFE: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Rosehill Cemetery, Pender, NE.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
