Stuczynski, Sister M. Charlene (Rosemary)



October 15, 1930 - October 30, 2020



Sister M. Charlene (Rosemary) Stuczynski died on October 30, 2020 at Mt. St. Francis Nursing Center, Colorado Springs, CO, where she was a resident since 2016. Sister Charlene was born on October 15, 1930 in Omaha, NE, to Karl and Mary (Nowaczyk) Stuczynski. She was the seventh child of nine. She is survived by her brother Joseph.



On the 15th of October Sister celebrated her 90th birthday and two days later tested positive with COVID-19. The complications of the virus were the cause of her death. She entered the Sisters of Saint Francis of Perpetual Adoration on August 12, 1947, professing her final vows on August 12, 1954. Sister Charlene was an elementary and intermediate teacher from 1948 – 1999. A fond memory for Sister was on October 5, 1979 when she saw Saint Pope John Paul II in Chicago, IL. This visit was most tender and memorable as her parents, Karl and Mary, were born in Poland.



A Vesper and Wake Service were held in Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis Convent with the Mass of Resurrection celebrated in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial, Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.