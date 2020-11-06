Menu
Gary Joseph Paul
Paul, Gary Joseph

November 16, 1947 - November 3, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Leonard Paul, Eleanor Zambuto, and Frank Zambuto Sr. Survived by wife, Sheila Paul; children: Brian (Brandi) Paul, Kelly Paul and Judy Bradley-Grady; grandchildren: Jace Paul, Easton Paul, Evan Paul and Christopher Bradley; and siblings: Vickie Thill, Terry Zambuto and Frank (Lucy) Zambuto.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, November 8th beginning at 1pm, at Bellbrook Clubhouse (19653 Chandler St., Gretna, NE 68028). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, November 9th, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Veterans Medical Center.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
